Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 00:28 Hits: 3

A military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine on Friday evening, killing at least 22 people on board, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200926-military-plane-carrying-27-crashes-in-ukraine-killing-most-on-board