Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 05:46 Hits: 4

The global death toll from COVID-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, an official at the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200926-coronavirus-deaths-could-reach-2-million-who-warns