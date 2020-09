Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 06:06 Hits: 3

Timothy Ray Brown, the first person known to have been cured of HIV infection, says he is now terminally ill from a recurrence of the cancer that prompted his historic treatment 12 years ago. Read full story

