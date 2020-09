Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 06:32 Hits: 3

JOHOR BARU: A total of 246 people, including 12 foreigners, were issued with RM1,000 compounds for violating the recovery movement control order (MCO) at an entertainment centre in the city centre here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/26/mco-violation-246-fined-rm1000-including-12-foreigners