Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 06:35 Hits: 7

KLANG: A nightclub here operating with a cafe licence was raided by the police, with 72 people on the premises issued compounds. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/26/nightclub-operating-with-cafe-licence-raided-72-issued-compounds