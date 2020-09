Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 06:45 Hits: 3

LANGKAWI (Bernama): Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he would not contest in the coming general election if it is held according to schedule as he would be 98 years old then. Read full story

