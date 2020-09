Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 22:32 Hits: 4

At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Friday when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cadets-among-22-dead-in--shock--ukraine-military-plane-crash-13150740