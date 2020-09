Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 September 2020 05:10 Hits: 3

CHICAGO: The US Department of Agriculture is funding a US$1 million research project to identify how the virus that causes COVID-19 might be transmitted in the nation's beef supply chain, from cattle on the farm to the packages of meat inside a person's refrigerator. One goal of the two-year ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-funds-million-research-study-covid-19-risk-beef-supply-chain-13151520