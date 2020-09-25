The Suitors Demand an Audience

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 20:48 Hits: 0

Tell them to keep their eyes, their brawn,

the tentacles of their need sticking to my skin.



Their bluff and bluster. Poisoned tongues

saying thirst as spell, hips as prophecy.



I’m loomed together, stars pinned to my hair,

waiting for my ship to come in. No water, but



a dress made of salt. The only blue—my pulse

when I couldn’t get out of bed. My heart’s rough



gem, calcified, fossil of some long-ago feeling—

shatter-ready and stubborn. Everywhere I splinter.



Everywhere they hold dominion. Their hunger

makes me seasick. They would drag me from



my dreams, give me mouth-to-mouth. They

would mark me with their teeth as proof, as



triumph, say it’s because of the animal in me,

when it was always, always, the animal in them.

Read more https://newrepublic.com/article/159315/suitors-demand-audience