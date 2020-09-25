The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump to name religious zealot to befoul Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

Multiple news sources are reporting that Donald Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court, with the intention of jamming through her confirmation before the November 3 election. With, of course, an able assist by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Coney Barrett, as you may recall, is a member of People of Praise, an extremist wing of the Catholic church, and that served as an inspiration for The Handmaid's Tale

And now Senate Democrats need to strap in and do whatever they can to stop this nightmarish zealot from being confirmed.

NOW is the time to give $3 to send Senate Republicans packing in November. They have collectively worked to destroy our democracy and America simply cannot thrive as long as they are in power. Let’s give ‘em the boot!

