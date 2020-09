Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 11:30 Hits: 0

In Poland over 100 regions have declared themselves "LGBT-ideology-free zones." Pressure is mounting for European lawmakers to take concrete action — but will that make any difference for those facing discrimination?

