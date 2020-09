Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 01:33 Hits: 0

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans on Thursday repudiated President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, assuring American voters the lawmakers would accept the outcome of November's election.

