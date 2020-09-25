Week in Review: Lebanon's deadlock, a Supreme Court battle and Covid-19 clampdowns in France

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 10:32 Hits: 1

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death just weeks ahead of the US presidential election has triggered a fierce battle at the Capitol and exposed the frailties of the country's justice system. Also this week, Covid-19 caused the UN to hold its first virtual General Assembly and France to impose deeply unpopular restrictions in hard-hit areas. In other news, we look at the continuing political deadlock in Lebanon, the trial of suspected accomplices in the January 2015 Paris attacks, the latest scandal roiling the financial world, and the death of iconic French singer Juliette Gréco.

