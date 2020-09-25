The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Week in Review: Lebanon's deadlock, a Supreme Court battle and Covid-19 clampdowns in France

Category: World Hits: 1

Week in Review: Lebanon's deadlock, a Supreme Court battle and Covid-19 clampdowns in France Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death just weeks ahead of the US presidential election has triggered a fierce battle at the Capitol and exposed the frailties of the country's justice system. Also this week, Covid-19 caused the UN to hold its first virtual General Assembly and France to impose deeply unpopular restrictions in hard-hit areas. In other news, we look at the continuing political deadlock in Lebanon, the trial of suspected accomplices in the January 2015 Paris attacks, the latest scandal roiling the financial world, and the death of iconic French singer Juliette Gréco.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200925-week-in-review-lebanon-s-deadlock-a-supreme-court-battle-and-covid-19-clampdowns-in-france

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version