Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

Like Sweden's Greta Thunberg, young French citizens are determined to act in order to save the planet. They're fighting for a greener world, but also a fairer and more responsible one. It's not just about climate marches: by denouncing advertising and staging symbolic blockades, they aim to challenge the government and public opinion on the climate and social emergency.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20200925-france-s-climate-changers-meet-the-budding-activists-fighting-for-a-better-world