France's 'climate changers': Meet the budding activists fighting for a better world

France's 'climate changers': Meet the budding activists fighting for a better world Like Sweden's Greta Thunberg, young French citizens are determined to act in order to save the planet. They're fighting for a greener world, but also a fairer and more responsible one. It's not just about climate marches: by denouncing advertising and staging symbolic blockades, they aim to challenge the government and public opinion on the climate and social emergency.

