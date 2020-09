Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 19:53 Hits: 6

KYIV (Reuters) - A military plane carrying 28 people crashed in Ukraine on Friday evening, killing at least 22 people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/26/military-plane-crashes-in-ukraine-killing-22---emergency-service