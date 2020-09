Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:08 Hits: 0

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday called for a comprehensive solution on Iran, disarming its affiliate Hezbollah in Lebanon, and expressed support for U.S. efforts to start talks between Israel and the Palestinians during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-arabia-united-nations-general-assembly-iran-solution-13139456