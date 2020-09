Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 19:13 Hits: 0

Switzerland has quarantined the entire undergraduate body of one of its premier hospitality management schools just days after their return from summer recess, regional officials said on Wednesday, following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to one or more parties.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/switzerland-sends-2-500-students-into-quarantine-after-hotel-school-covid-outbreak-13140014