Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 22:32 Hits: 0

HOUSTON: The first study to analyse the structure of the novel coronavirus from two waves of infection in a major city found that a more contagious strain dominates recent samples, researchers from Houston Methodist Hospital said on Wednesday (Sep 23). They examined more than 5,000 genomes from ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-more-contagious-strain-mutation-houston-13140422