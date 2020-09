Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 00:41 Hits: 0

Mourners flocked Wednesday to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death opened a crucial US Supreme Court seat that Donald Trump has vowed to fill before the election, as she lay in repose at the top court.

