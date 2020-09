Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 02:08 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Sep 23) he may or may not approve any new, more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorisation of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying such a proposal would appear political. Trump has repeatedly said a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-guideline-fda-us-donald-trump-coronavirus-13140442