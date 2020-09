Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 02:50 Hits: 0

LONDON: A potential change in US leadership, combined with China's ambitious new emissions-cutting plan and a European "green recovery", could get the world two-thirds of the way to meeting its climate goals if pledges are met, scientists said on Wednesday (Sep 23). Democrat Joe Biden, who hopes ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/climate-change-china-biden-eu-pledge-goal-1-5-degrees-13140522