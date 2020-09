Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:59 Hits: 4

On September 22, hundreds of citizens in Cameroon's Anglophone region took part in an organized anti-government protest. But the numerous opposition parties are under scrutiny for lacking clear leadership or a strategy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cameroon-divided-opposition-quashes-hopes-to-unseat-biya/a-55056754?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf