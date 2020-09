Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 16:44 Hits: 4

A Serbian MiG-21 crashed into a village near the Bosnian border, with both pilots losing their lives and at least one local resident injured. The outdated Soviet-era jets are normally used for combat training.

