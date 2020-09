Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 17:40 Hits: 4

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Paul Moreira witnessed the knife attack as it happened outside his office at lunchtime on Friday. Two of his colleagues were struck by the attackers. He spoke to FRANCE 24.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200925-journalist-paul-moreira-witnesses-knife-attack-outside-charlie-hebdo-s-former-building