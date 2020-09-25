The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Flags for US victims of Covid-19, Supreme Court seat at stake, focus on Pennsylvania

Flags for US victims of Covid-19, Supreme Court seat at stake, focus on Pennsylvania On November 3, 2020, US citizens will elect their new president. The country is currently dealing with racial and social tensions, plus environmental issues as well all the challenges brought forth by coronavirus, which has already killed more than 200,000 Americans. This election is crucial to determine the future of the United States and it will shape the country’s trajectory for the next four years.   

