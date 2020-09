Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:33 Hits: 0

Britain recorded 6,634 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, government health body Public Health England (PHE) said on Twitter, up from 6,178 on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-hits-highest-daily-covid-19-cases-at-6-634-partly-due-to-more-13144596