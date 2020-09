Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 02:00 Hits: 0

LOUISVILLE: In Breonna Taylor's neighbourhood in Louisville, there was bitterness but little surprise at the news that no one would face charges over the young black woman's killing by police. "They can kill us and get away with a spank on the wrist," 52-year-old Marcus Reede summed it up. An ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/breonna-taylor-racism-black-lives-matter-african-american-us-13145386