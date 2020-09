Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 09:45 Hits: 0

Over 80per cent of people in Britain are not adhering to self-isolation guidelines when they have COVID-19 symptoms or had contact with someone who has tested positive, a study has found.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/more-than-80-of-britons-not-heeding-covid-19-self-isolation-13147478