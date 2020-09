Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 10:19 Hits: 0

Rio Tinto Ltd. ignored repeated requests from traditional owners for sacred Australian rockshelters to be protected in the months before the site was blasted during a mine expansion, an Indigenous group said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-aboriginal-rio-tinto-sacred-caves-blast-13147838