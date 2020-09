Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 10:40 Hits: 1

Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners protested in the southern French city of Marseille on Friday against new shutdown orders to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases, warning the move could force them to close permanently.

