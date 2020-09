Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:57 Hits: 4

Pope Francis warned world leaders on Friday against a growing breakdown of multilateralism, appealing in a speech to the United Nations for an end to what he called a global "climate of distrust."

