Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 16:40 Hits: 4

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed Friday to Turkey to find a diplomatic solution to tensions, saying he hopes to build a partnership between the historic rival neighbors.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greek-pm-to-erdogan---let-s-give-diplomacy-a-chance--13149982