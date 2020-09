Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 4

A man armed with a meat cleaver attacked and wounded two people on Friday who had stepped out for a cigarette in front of the Paris office building where Islamist militants gunned down employees of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/knifeman-in-paris-wounds-two-at-scene-of-charlie-hebdo-attacks-13148404