Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 18:25 Hits: 4

Latin American leaders have appealed at the United Nations for free access to a future Covid-19 vaccine, urging major powers to share their know-how for the sake of global well-being.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/latin-american-leaders-push-at-un-for-free-covid-19-vaccine-13150338