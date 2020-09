Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:25 Hits: 1

A California federal judge ruled that the census could continue its count through October, extending its most recent September deadline. The judge said this month's tight deadline would affect the distribution of federal funding and political representation.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0925/Federal-judge-gives-census-count-another-month?icid=rss