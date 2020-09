Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:50 Hits: 4

People in Louisville, Kentucky, took to the streets after no officers were charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor. The case has exposed the divide in the U.S. over justice for Black Americans killed by authorities and laws that regularly favor police.

