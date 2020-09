Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 17:21 Hits: 4

There’s a different side to Portland protests than shown on TV. Our reporter joined a twice-weekly peaceful protest caravan organized by the grandmother of a teen killed by police.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2020/0925/In-Portland-a-peaceful-protest-caravan-rolls-on?icid=rss