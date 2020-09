Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 12:48 Hits: 3

For 75 years, the United Nations has provided an imperfect but unrivaled global forum for advancing peace, prosperity, and human rights, standing as a bulwark against another world war. But the COVID-19 pandemic presents the world's premier multilateral body with its biggest challenge yet.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/un-75th-anniversary-returning-to-multilateralism-by-ban-ki-moon-2020-09