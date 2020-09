Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 15:21 Hits: 0

EU leaders have tended to operate on the assumption that Europe is inevitable, and that Europeans are inescapably bound together in a community of fate. But many citizens don’t see it that way, and if they aren’t given a more convincing rationale for European integration, the only inevitability will be the EU’s demise.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ursula-von-der-leyen-state-of-the-european-union-speech-by-ana-palacio-2020-09