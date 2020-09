Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

In the second quarter of this year, the US experienced the sharpest plunge in domestic saving on record, dating back to 1947. Because that will continue, and the current-account balance is following suit, the dollar's real effective exchange rate can head in only one direction.

