Here are all the ways, big and small, you can help defeat Donald Trump and his Republican enablers

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 18:55 Hits: 6

As we close in on the final month of the 2020 campaign season, Republicans are pulling all the levers to stem another blue tidal wave this November. From Republican-led state legislatures doing their part to create confusion and lay the groundwork to challenge ballots (read more about that here) to Donald Trump and his surrogates launching a full-blown propaganda campaign, sowing the narrative that there are millions of fraudulent votes despite zero evidence.

Between gerrymandering and blatant voter suppression in places like Missouri—which makes it especially difficult to vote-by-mail, even during a pandemic—it seems clear that the tidal wave must be so large that the contest is not in question. Even Eric Trump says the same. According to the Las Vegas Journal-Review, in a recent campaign appearance in Las Vegas, Eric Trump addressed the controversy about whether Trump would peacefully leave office if he lost. The younger Trump son said, “I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede. If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”

How does Trump get “blown out of the water?” With your help. This is an all hands on deck situation and you can make the difference, even from the comfort of your couch or dining room table. The Daily Kos activism and tech teams, along with partners like MoveOn and Vote Forward, have collaborated to create this Get Out The Vote toolkit where you can see all options available to reach voters and help bring this national nightmare to an end. Keep that link handy for reference in the final days of this campaign season, but take a look at all the options below and see if there are areas you can lend a hand. If phone-banking isn’t your strong suit, consider writing letters to voters. No effort is too small. Every single action counts and every single vote counts. So, let’s get to it.

Make Sure You Can Vote

Before you help other people vote, first make sure you are ready to vote. Vote America has tools that make this easy:

Write Letters to Swing State Voters with Vote Forward

With over 40,000 volunteers, writing "please vote" letters to infrequent, but strongly Democratic, swing state voters with Vote Forward is the all-time most popular Get Out the Vote activity among the Daily Kos community. It's no wonder why:

Everyone can write letters, no matter where they live. You don't need to live in a swing state to help influence the election there!

You don't need to live in a swing state to help influence the election there! Stay socially distanced. No face-to-face contact is required!

No face-to-face contact is required! The perfect GOTV activity for introverts. You never have to talk or text with anyone!

You never have to talk or text with anyone! You can work on your own schedule, as much or as little as you like. No signing up for any events!

No signing up for any events! Statistically proven to be effective. Studies have shown that "please vote" letters increase turnout between 1-3%—a big difference.

All the letters will be mailed out on Saturday, Oct. 17 for maximum effect. Our goal is over 10 million letters by that date, so please write and stockpile your letters!

Sign up or sign in to write personalized "please vote" letters to infrequent, but strongly Democratic, swing state voters with Vote Forward.

Make Phone Calls to Swing State Voters with the Biden-Harris Campaign

Sign up with the Biden-Harris campaign to make phone calls to swing states voters from the comfort of your own home, no matter where you live. All you need is a personal computer, a quiet place in your home where you can make phone calls, and a desire to kick Donald Trump out of office.

If you are nervous, unsure, or new to phone banking, sign up for a Biden-Harris call crew training. Experienced phone bankers will walk you through everything you need to know to make effective phone calls to the voters who will decide this election.

Help Democratic Swing State Voters Request Absentee Ballots

Join Turnout2020 on Turnout Tuesdays and Turnout Thursdays to call Demcoratic votes in swing states and help them request absentee ballots. No one should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote.

Sign up for Turnout Tuesday to help Demcoratic voters ages 65 and older in Texas request absentee ballots.

Sign up for Turnout Thursday and help Democratic voters in Pennsylvania request absentee ballots.

Sign up for Swing State Saturday and help Democratic voters ages 65 and older in Texas request absentee ballots.

Text Young Voters in Swing States and Help Them Vote by Mail

Sign up with NextGen America to send texts to young, but infrequent, progressive voters in 11 swing states to help them vote by mail.

Protect the Results

Protect the Results is a joint project of 70+ organizations across the political spectrum committed to protecting the valid results of the 2020 election. Daily Kos is working with Protect the Results to build a broad coalition of grassroots activists and organizations to mobilize when Trump takes steps to undermine the outcome of the election.

Sign up with Protect the Results to help ensure a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses and refuses to concede. By signing up, you will receive alerts and updates, be included in calls to action, including mobilizations.

Become a Poll Worker

Become a poll worker with Power the Polls: Signup deadline is Sept. 30.

Sign up to become a poll worker at a voting location in your area with Power the Polls.

They are particularly focused on 11 states: AZ, GA, FL, ME, MI, MN, NC, NH, NV, TX, WI.

Election Protection

Nonpartisan Election Protection volunteers will be voters’ first line of defense against restrictive election laws, coronavirus-related voting disruptions, or anything else that could silence their voices. Election Protection will help you find the best way to get involved—whether that’s monitoring polling places (from your vehicle, or with proper personal safety equipment), watchdogging social media for disinformation, reaching out to voters to make sure they know their rights, or connecting voters with trained legal professionals who can help them navigate the voting process and cast their ballots safely and securely. Sign up to volunteer with Election Protection today.

Sign up to volunteer with Election Protection today. Signup deadline is Oct. 15.

Find a Local Event

Find a virtual event organized by a local candidate or organization near you.

On Mobilize America, there are hundreds of campaigns and local Democratic parties organizing (mostly virtual) get-out-the-vote activities. Find one near you, and connect with members of your community while doing work to turn out the Democratic vote!

Reach out to your personal network in battleground states with MoveOn

Sign up to be a vote mobilizer with MoveOn. Pledge to identify and reach out to at least 10 voters in the 17 battleground states who you will work with to get them out to vote.

Share this Page

Recruit others to join us in the fight for the 2020 election by sending as many people as you can to this page.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1980637