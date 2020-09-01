Tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET: Join Bernie Sanders and Sara Nelson for a special online event - We’re moving our anniversary celebration online—and making it free for everyone.

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:28 Hits: 0

Tonight, starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, we'll be celebrating the 44th anniversary of In These Times. It's a tradition goes back to 1977, when the magazine celebrated its first anniversary with a daylong Chautauqua and nearly 500 guests. The past few years, we’ve hosted a more upscale gala (upscale for In These Times, at least; decidedly downscale for your average gala).

The event is our one chance each year to meet many of our most loyal readers and longtime friends in person. And as a fundraiser, it’s a big part of how we make our annual budget. But like everyone, we’ve had to make tough choices recently about how to safely and responsibly act in the midst of a pandemic.

This year, we’re moving our 44th anniversary celebration online—and making it free to all.

While it may not be quite the same, we have a great show planned, and we are thrilled to be able to welcome a larger (virtual) crowd than ever before.

Headlining the event will be Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants and one of the most exciting new voices in the labor movement. As our labor reporter Hamilton Nolan has pointed out time and again, we’re living through the biggest labor story of our lives with Covid-19 right now.

And we're excited to announce that Senator Bernie Sanders will be providing a special welcome message to kick things off. Bernie is a longtime supporter of the magazine, as well as a past contributor. But more importantly, he is a lifelong, fierce advocate for workers’ rights and union power.



The event is free to all, but registration is required—so RSVP now.

We hope to soon be able to raise a glass in solidarity in person, but for now, welcome to the first-ever virtual In These Times anniversary event.

