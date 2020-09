Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:19 Hits: 6

Republicans are using the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 2016 words to try to undermine her dying wish, in apparent hopes that people don’t know the difference between February and…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/republicans-cynically-use-ginsburgs-2016-words-but-theyre-hoping-voters-will-miss-one-key-detail/