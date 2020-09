Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 12:36 Hits: 5

President Adama Barrow asked ECOWAS to extend the mandate of its military intervention. The regional bloc has obliged. It may be a sign Barrow is expecting trouble over the rejection of a new constitution.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-gambia-should-the-ecowas-intervention-force-stay/a-55052419?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf