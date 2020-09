Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 14:22 Hits: 5

The pandemic has pushed millions of Americans to vote how citizens abroad always do: early and by mail. President Trump’s effort to discredit the practice has some overseas voters worried if their ballots will count.

