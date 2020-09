Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 15:30 Hits: 7

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A lawyer for Donald Trump on Friday faced sceptical questions from a federal appeals court considering whether to let Manhattan's top prosecutor obtain the president's tax returns in connection with a criminal probe into Trump and his businesses. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/25/trump-lawyer-faces-tough-questions-from-appeals-court-over-president039s-tax-returns