Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 12:07 Hits: 4

Just four days into the new school year, Trevor Boutilier's five-year-old son was sent home from his Ottawa kindergarten with a runny nose and slight cough, and told to stay away until he'd had a COVID-19 test and was symptom free.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/runny-nose--stay-home--canada-schools-debate-how-to-act-on-common-cold-symptoms-13148742