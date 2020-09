Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 11:20 Hits: 3

If the European Union's new recovery program succeeds, it may ultimately pave the way for the establishment of a fiscal union. But if the EU funds fail to deliver on the plan's stated goals, or if political interests prevail over economic necessity, federal aspirations will be dashed for a generation.

