Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

When a society goes from broadly shared growth to a state of malaise or decline, the ensuing pain is not just economic but psychological. Now that tens of millions of people in developing countries are suffering precisely such a reversal of fortune, the political fallout is sure to be tumultuous.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/falling-expectations-in-developing-countries-threaten-political-stability-by-nancy-birdsall-2020-09