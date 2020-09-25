If Trump wants a vaccine by Election Day, he'll have to do it without the FDA

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 13:35 Hits: 7

Donald Trump’s latest medical favorite, Scott Atlas, is busy having a war of legal letters with colleagues at his own university who had the audacity to point out that the retired radiologist with absolutely zero expertise in infectious diseases just keeps lying about COVID-19. Meanwhile, former go-to medical adviser Dr. Deborah Birx is having Sen. Susan Collins-level worries about her role on the consistently unhelpful coronavirus task force. And then there’s the troublesomely honest Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he’s all tied up combatting Sen. Rand Paul’s ignorance which, as everyone knows, is a full-time job. Really, it’s getting hard to find someone who owns a stethoscope and is still willing to cover for Trump’s latest disaster at the podium.

Things are also not looking good for Trump’s prospects of delivering an October surprise with a needle attached. Even though the earliest vaccine candidates in the United States have only recently entered phase 3 trials, and none are expected to be available before the end of the year, Trump has repeatedly insisted that some were coming “soon,” and there has been a concerted push for the FDA to use its powers by issuing an emergency use authorization (EUA) that would allow Trump to at least claim a vaccine is “available,” even when it’s not. An EUA could potentially make a vaccine available, at least to front-line workers and those at high risk, six months or more before it completes all aspects of phase 3 testing and analysis.

However, that hurried release comes at the expense of potential safety and efficacy. Now, as The Washington Post reports, the FDA is preparing to increase the requirements that any vaccine would have to meet to clear the EUA hurdle. The new standards make it “exceedingly difficult” for any vaccine to be released on an emergency basis. Which means that if Trump wants a vaccine out early, he may have to pick up his Sharpie and just make it so over the recommendations of the entire medical establishment. Except, of course, Atlas. Who will absolutely back that play.

Just two months ago, the FDA authorized an EUA for the use of convalescent plasma even though a panel of medical experts had unanimously recommended a delay. The FDA also provided an EUA for Trump’s favorite drug, hydroxychloroquine, despite a lack of clinical evidence that it had benefits to COVID-19 patients. Those actions, particularly the EUA for plasma, generated strong pushback from scientists and doctors concerned that the FDA was responding to political pressure rather than sound science.

Even though FDA administrator Stephen Hahn has defended the FDA’s actions as “appropriate” in those cases, it now seems that the needle is swinging away from giving any vaccine an easy path to public distribution. With increasing rules for both the required safety data and demonstration of efficacy, it’s very likely that any vaccine would just move through the normal process of approval rather than being expedited by an EUA.

Meanwhile, at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Hill reports medical researchers are in “despair.” Director Robert Redfield receive a public dressing down from Trump for pointing out that masks are likely to be at least as effective as vaccines and are available for use right now, as well as for telling Congress that vaccines were not going to be available until well into 2021. CDC guidelines on testing and masks-wearing have been twisted by interference from political appointees, and simply telling the truth about COVID-19 leaves the CDC subject to punishment from a White House that insists on repeating lies.

“It’s horrifying,” said former CDC Director Tom Frieden. “I don’t know of any other situation like this, when things have been dictated to be put on the CDC website that aren’t defensible science. The idea that you shouldn’t test contacts is just indefensible.”

In the midst of a pandemic, Donald Trump has managed to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization, sideline the CDC, and generate constant confusion at the FDA. The result is a public that is absolutely divided down the middle on the use of masks, utterly baffled about when they should be tested, and increasingly unwilling to take a vaccine even when one does become available. It’s almost as if he’s trying to kill us. Strike the “almost.”

There is still a way that Trump can get a vaccine approved without either the inconvenience of waiting to see if it works or smearing ink on his own fingers: He can get Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to do it. In theory, Azar can simply overrule the FDA and make any drug available any time he wants.

It seems increasingly likely that this is exactly the path that any vaccine would follow in finding its way into Trump’s hands in time for him to wave it around the Rose Garden, or pull it from his pocket at a debate. Just last week, Azar stripped regulatory authority from the FDA and consolidated that power with … Alex Azar. Azar then issued a statement saying this “prevents potential future abuse of authority.” By which he means it keeps medical experts from having any say about medical issues.

